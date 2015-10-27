FBN Names Moderators for Republican Debates

Fox Business Network (FBN) has set the ground rules and the moderators for its Nov. 10 Republican presidential primary debate--actually two debates--on Nov. 10 in Milwaukee.

The debates, which focus on economic issues, will air on FBN and its website.

According to FBN, moderating the 9-11 p.m. primetime debate, those scoring at least 2.5% of respondents in the four most recent national polls, will be FBN managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto, global markets editor Maria Bartiromo, and Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Gerard Baker (WSJ is co-owned with FBN).

As has been the pattern at the previous GOP events, there will be two debates, the first, at 6 p.m., will feature candidates earning less than a 2.5% (but at least 1%) in the four most recent national polls. The earlier debate will be moderated by FBN’s Sandra Smith and Trish Regan and WSJ’s Washington bureau chief Gerald Seib.

The night's coverage will begin with a 5 p.m. special edition of Lou Dobbs with pre-debate news and analysis. The first debate will be an hour and a half, followed by Dobbs until 9 p.m.

Cavuto and Bartiromo will also anchor their shows live from the Milwaukee Theater Nov. 11.

Fox News scored record ratings with its coverage of the first Republican presidential debate Aug. 6, thanks in large part to the buzz surrounding maverick candidate Donald Trump.