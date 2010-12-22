Favre's 'MNF' Farewell Draws 17.1 Million Viewers

In what figures to be his Monday Night Football swan song

(maybe), Brett Favre helped lift ESPN to its fourth biggest audience of

the year and the ninth-largest in cable history.

Favre, a week after a

shoulder injury tackled his record NFL consecutive game streak at 297,

made a surprise appearance, which coupled with snow, the first outdoor

pro football game in Minneapolis in 30 years and the popular Chicago

Bears, generated an 11.6 cable rating, (9.9 national), 11.6 million

households and nearly 17.1 million watchers, according to Nielsen data.

MNF's

coverage of Chicago's 40-14 rout, which saw Favre leave in the second

quarter after sustaining a concussion, gave ESPN the night among all

programs -- broadcast or cable -- in households, viewers and all key

male and adult demos for the fifth time this season. Moreover, MNF has won the night among men 18 to 34 and 18 to 49, persons 18 to 34 and 18-49 demos for 15 consecutive weeks.

