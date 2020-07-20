Fates & Fortunes

Julia Trainor (Image credit: Alibi Music)

ALIBI MUSIC

Alibi Music, a provider of production music to TV, streaming, film, advertising and gaming clients, has elevated Julia Trainor to head of Sync A&R. She will retain her music supervision duties.

BROADCAST PIX

Ralph Messana has joined Broadcast Pix as Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-based sales manager for Latin America. Has been with NewTek, DataVideo and BroadcastUSA.

DOUBLEVERIFY

Mark Zagorski was named CEO of DoubleVerify, a digital advertising measurement firm. He was CEO of connected TV platform Telaria before it was acquired by The Rubicon Project.

Patrica Peart (Image credit: Fox News)

FOX NEWS CHANNEL

Patricia Peart advanced to VP of weekend booking at Fox News Channel, responsible for managing weekend breaking news coverage and guest booking. She was director of weekend booking.

HEARST

Hearst Television named Bruce Barkley president and general manager of KHBS and KHOG, Fayetteville-Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was news director of Hearst’s WYFF Greenville/Spartanburg/Anderson, South Carolina.

Bruce Barkley (Image credit: Heart Television)

LINDSAY

Petersborough, Ontario-based Lindsay Broadband promoted Jonathan Haight to senior VP, worldwide business development. He had been VP, U.S. sales and business development, responsible for U.S. sales strategy and execution.

NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, D.C., has named Michelle Duke as the trade group’s chief diversity officer. She will continue as president

of the NAB Leadership Foundation.

Michelle Bruce (Image credit: NAB)

SMI

Ben Tatta has joined advertising intelligence

company Standard Media Index as president. The veteran TV data executive most recently was president and co-founder of analytics company 605.

VIACOMCBS

ViacomCBS has tapped Yolanda T. Cochran as senior VP, live-action longform production, ViacomCBS Kids & Family, responsible for the Nickelodeon brands. She was previously VP, production at Freeform.

WARNERMEDIA

Whit Richardson was upped to president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Latin America, overseeing the Turner channels, Cinemax, HBO and AT&T-owned sports networks. He was president, Turner Latin America.

Whit Richardson (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

WARNERMEDIA

Johannes Larcher has joined AT&T’s WarnerMedia as head of HBO Max International, a new post, effective in August. He is managing director, digital at MBC Group, a Dubai-based media company.

WNET GROUP

The WNET Group, including PBS outlets WNET New York, WLIW Garden City (New York) and NJTV, has named Eugenia Harvey as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. She was an executive producer.

Eugenia Harvey (Image credit: WNET Media)

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Princell Hair has joined Black News Channel as president and CEO. The former CNN exec most recently was senior VP and GM at NBC Sports Boston. … Dave Muscari has joined broadcast marketing and sales training firm Jim Doyle & Associates. Muscari was VP of product development at WFAA Dallas. … Mission Broadcasting has named Stephen Daniloff as corporate director of sales. Daniloff most recently served as VP and general manager of Nexstar Media Group’s WBRE Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. … E.W. Scripps has named Ramon Pineda as VP and general manager of its Corpus Christi, Texas, operations, including NBC affiliate KRIS, The CW South Texas and independent station KDF. He comes from Univision Communications, where he was senior VP and regional director. … WarnerMedia has Priya Dogra as president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, EMEA and APAC. She was its executive VP, strategy & corporate development. … Naveen Chopra was named executive VP, chief financial officer at ViacomCBS. He was CFO of Amazon’s Devices and Services business.