'Fargo' EP Hawley Signs Deal With FX Productions

Noah Hawley, writer and executive producer of the Fargo TV series, has signed an overall deal with FX Productions, the company announced Tuesday.

The two-year agreement will cover projects for cable and broadcast developed by Hawley and his company 26 Keys.

“As is evident by the universal acclaim and extraordinary reviews pouring in for Fargo, Noah Hawley is one of the most talented writer/producers in this business,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programming, FX Networks and FX Production. “His remarkable creative achievement with Fargo is a testament to his skill and ability. We look forward to continuing our relationship with him.”

Fargo's series premiere drew 2.65 million total viewers for its initial telecast April 15 and 4.15 million across three plays that night.

Hawley is the author of four novels and the creator and executive producer of former ABC series My Generation and The Unusuals.