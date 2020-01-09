TCA: ‘Fargo’ Back on FX April 19

Pasadena, Calif. — Season four of hit drama Fargo begins April 19 on FX. The premiere will include the first two episodes, with episodes debuting weekly thereafter. A new episode goes to Hulu the day after it premieres.

Noah Hawley is creator and executive producer of Fargo. Chris Rock stars in the new season. It’s set in Kansas City in 1950, and two criminal syndicates battle for business. The bosses of the two mobs trade their youngest sons in an effort to attain peace.

FX shared a bunch of premiere dates at TCA press tour in Pasadena. Martin Freeman comedy Breeders begins March 2. Dave Burd comedy Dave premieres March 4 on FXX. Burd also goes by Lil Dicky.

Limited series Devs, from Alex Garland, debuts March 5 on FX on Hulu, FX's new streaming hub. There are eight episodes.

Season four of Better Things premieres March 5. There are ten episodes.

Season two of Cake begins March 5 on FXX. Premiere night will offer two episodes.

Docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All premieres March 6. Two episodes air that night.

On to April, and the Cate Blanchett limited series Mrs. America begins April 15 on FX on Hulu, with three episodes that night.

Season two of vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows rolls April 15 with two episodes.

Season 11 of animated comedy Archer premieres on FXX May 6. Premiere night offers two of the eight episodes.