Farber Named Tribune Broadcasting Senior VP

Steve Farber, acting general manager at WGN Chicago, has been named senior VP of operations at Tribune Broadcasting.

He is responsible for overseeing operations at the company's multicast networks, Antenna TV and This TV, and syndicated The Bill Cunningham Show, and will take on other operational assignments, "including those associated with Tribune's acquisition of Local TV Holdings, LLC," said Tribune in a statement.

Tribune agreed to acquire Local TV for $2.7 billion. The deal awaits regulatory approval.

Farber has been acting general at flagship WGN since September 2012. He will continue in that role and reports to Larry Wert, Tribune Broadcasting president of broadcast media.

"With the growth of our television group and the increasing volume of operational opportunities, Steve's new role is incredibly important," said Wert. "He is talented, innovative, and he has an innate understanding of our broadcast operations-Steve is a great fit for this role."

Farber previously was VP/programming operations for Tribune Broadcasting. Before that he was VP/general manager of Tribune cable channel CLTV.

"I look forward to the opportunity of working directly with a growing number of stations across the United States, including the diverse set of affiliates for Antenna TV and This TV," said Farber.