Family Docuseries ‘Raising Asia’ to Premiere on Lifetime

Triple threat child performer Asia Monet Ray is going to have her own show.

Lifetime has picked up Raising Asia, a family docuseries following the 8-year-old and her family, the network announced Wednesday. The first of 14 half-hour episodes will premiere on Tuesday, July 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

A YouTube star who has sang and danced all around the world, Asia made her mark on TV by finishing in third place on season one of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition in 2012. Raising Asia will focus on her journey to achieve her dream of becoming a world famous star, with the help and support of her model mother, bodybuilder father and younger sister.

Collins Avenue is set to produce the show, while Jeff Collins, Michael Hammond, Sandi Johnson, Bryan Stinson and Leola Westbrook will executive produce.