Fallon Steady in Night Three of 'Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon continues to trend above Conan O'Brien in his first week as host of The Tonight Show.

Wednesday's show pulled in 7.24 million viewers, down slightly from the 7.36 million that watched Tuesday's show, but almost two million more than O'Brien got for his third show. The audience for Fallon was Tonight's best on a Wednesday in 10 years.

In the adults 18-49 demo, Fallon ticked up a tenth to a 2.4 rating. Both O’Brien in 2009 and Jay Leno in his 2010 return saw their demo ratings dip from night two to night three.

Wednesday’s show again well-outperformed David Letterman (2.8 million) and Jimmy Kimmel (1.9 million). In adults 18-49, Late Show drew a 0.6 and Kimmel a 0.5 rating.