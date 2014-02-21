Fallon Rises on Thursday With Help From First Lady

With an assist from First Lady Michelle Obama, Jimmy Fallon's first week as host of The Tonight Show continues to rise.

Thursday's show, which featured Obama and Will Ferrell, rose for the second straight night with adults 18-49 with a 2.6 rating, up 8% from Wednesday. Fallon also posted his first gain among total viewers with 7.68 million, up 6% from Wednesday.

Both were the best performances in each metric since Fallon's Monday debut. Thursday's show was the last to air at midnight; Friday's show will be the first under Fallon to start at Tonight Show's regular 11:35 p.m. time.

Fallon continued to reign over David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel. Letterman pulled in 2.68 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo, while Kimmel drew 2.4 million and a 0.7 rating, respectively.