Fallon Holds Up Better Than Conan In Second Night as 'Tonight Show' Host

Jimmy Fallon's second night as host of The Tonight Show held up better than Conan O'Brien did in 2009.

Tuesday's show averaged 7.36 million viewers, 20% above the 6.15 million that O'Brien drew to his second show. Viewership for Fallon's second night dipped 35% from Monday's debut, which was expected.

Once again, Tonight Show aired at midnight and following NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Fallon again easily outdrew David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel. Letterman was up slightly from Monday with 2.7 million viewers while Kimmel, despite featuring the world premiere of the trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, was roughly even with 2.1 million.

Within the adults 18-49 demo, Fallon matched O'Brien's second night with a 2.3 rating, far outpacing Letterman's 0.6 rating and Kimmel's 0.5.