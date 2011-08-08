'FallingSkies' Finale Catches 5.6M Viewers

The finale of

TNT's Falling Skies' debut season netted 5.6 million total viewers, the

most since the series' premiere June 19.

The alien-invasion

drama starring Noah Wyle (ER), reached 2.5 million viewers in the 18-49

demo, and 2.8 million in viewers 25-54. Overall, the season averaged 4.8

million total viewers and 2.1 million 18-49, putting it as basic cable's

highest-rated new show of the year.

"The terrific

performance of Falling Skies shows that a compelling series appeals to

people of every background," said Michael Wright, EVP and head of programming

for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "We've had the privilege of working

with a terrific cast and crew, led by Steven Spielberg and our partners at

DreamWorks. All of us are excited that Falling Skies has become a global

success."

TNT has already

renewed Falling Skies for a 10-episode second season, slated for 2012.