'FallingSkies' Finale Catches 5.6M Viewers
The finale of
TNT's Falling Skies' debut season netted 5.6 million total viewers, the
most since the series' premiere June 19.
The alien-invasion
drama starring Noah Wyle (ER), reached 2.5 million viewers in the 18-49
demo, and 2.8 million in viewers 25-54. Overall, the season averaged 4.8
million total viewers and 2.1 million 18-49, putting it as basic cable's
highest-rated new show of the year.
"The terrific
performance of Falling Skies shows that a compelling series appeals to
people of every background," said Michael Wright, EVP and head of programming
for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "We've had the privilege of working
with a terrific cast and crew, led by Steven Spielberg and our partners at
DreamWorks. All of us are excited that Falling Skies has become a global
success."
TNT has already
renewed Falling Skies for a 10-episode second season, slated for 2012.
