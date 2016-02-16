Falchuk Inks New Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Standout producer/director Brad Falchuk has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, which keeps him working on American Horror Story and American Crime Story on FX, and Scream Queens on Fox, and enables him to create new shows.

Under the deal, Falchuk will continue as showrunner on Scream Queens and American Horror Story. He’s an executive producer of American Crime Story as well.

Terms of the arrangement were not divulged. The deal also allows Falchuk to focus on developing new projects for the studio.

"Brad has been an excellent partner to our studio,” said Fox Television Group chairman/CEO Dana Walden. “He is a hugely talented writer and director who has been integral to the creation of two of the most iconic and successful shows in recent television history. We love working with him and are very happy that he will continue to call Twentieth Century Fox Television his professional home."

Falchuk’s relationship with the studio kicked off when he was a staff writer on Ryan Murphy’s Nip/Tuck. He co-created Glee as well.

Falchuk is repped by WME and attorney Michael Gendler.