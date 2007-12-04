Faith TV, WTWO Terre Haute Are Off the Streets

TV stars have been talking about helping to cover their striking writers' mortgage payments, but one new reality show features stars who have no homes themselves.

According to a publicist for Off the Street Theatre in Chicago, Off the Streets -- a reality show that looks at the lives of members of the theater troupe -- will debut Wednesday on Faith TV, one of a suite of channels delivered via satellite by Sky Angel.

Off the Streets raises money for the homeless through plays featuring actors who are themselves homeless, mostly from the Terre Haute, Ind., Light House Mission.

The theater has been putting on shows for and with the homeless since 1989. A total of 13 episodes are planned, with four currently in the can.

According to a spokeswoman, NBC affiliate WTWO Terre Haute will also air the show Sundays at 1 p.m.