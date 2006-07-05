Fairchild Gets Key to Fashion House

Morgan Fairchild, the actress best known for TV roles as a villainess in the 1970s and ‘80s, has joined a MyNetworkTV telenovela.



She has signed on as Sophia Blakely in the drama strip Fashion House, which debuts along with the new network at 9 p.m. Eastern Sept. 5.

Fairchild will play the fashion mogul arch enemy of Bo Derek, who came to fame in the same era in the movie 10.