Facebook Watch Viewers Can Buy Cars Restored on New Series

Facebook Watch is launching a new series that will restore vintage autos and then offer them for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The series, Pick, Flip & Drive, features auctioneer Jim Eli and his family. They find beat up junkers in Montana and turn them into custom-designed classics.

The first episode, streaming Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, features a 1958 Chevy Apache. The Elis replace its engine, restore the truck box and give it a retro turquoise and white paint job.

Other cars featured in the series that will be available at the Facebook Marketplace include a ‘65 Mustang Coupe, a ‘17 Oldsmobile Cutlass, an ‘82 Corvette and a 1999 VW Beetle.

The featured auto will be available for up to 48-hours following each episode. The buyer will be featured in the following show.

Pick, Flip & Drive is produced by Eureka Productions for Facebook Watch. Eureka also produces Animal Planet’s Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Executive Producers are Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Wes Dening & Matthew J. Braley. For Inspired Entertainment Dirk Gibson serves as executive producer and Sam Wasserman for Wasserman Productions. For Facebook Watch, Toby Faulkner and Jeffery Rich serve as executive producers.