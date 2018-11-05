Facebook Watch Viewers Can Buy Cars Restored on New Series
Facebook Watch is launching a new series that will restore vintage autos and then offer them for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
The series, Pick, Flip & Drive, features auctioneer Jim Eli and his family. They find beat up junkers in Montana and turn them into custom-designed classics.
The first episode, streaming Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, features a 1958 Chevy Apache. The Elis replace its engine, restore the truck box and give it a retro turquoise and white paint job.
Other cars featured in the series that will be available at the Facebook Marketplace include a ‘65 Mustang Coupe, a ‘17 Oldsmobile Cutlass, an ‘82 Corvette and a 1999 VW Beetle.
The featured auto will be available for up to 48-hours following each episode. The buyer will be featured in the following show.
Pick, Flip & Drive is produced by Eureka Productions for Facebook Watch. Eureka also produces Animal Planet’s Crikey! It’s the Irwins.
Executive Producers are Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Wes Dening & Matthew J. Braley. For Inspired Entertainment Dirk Gibson serves as executive producer and Sam Wasserman for Wasserman Productions. For Facebook Watch, Toby Faulkner and Jeffery Rich serve as executive producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.