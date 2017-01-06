Facebook Friends Former CNN Anchor Campbell Brown

Facebook has hired Campbell Brown, former CNN anchor, to lead its news partnerships team. It’s a new role at Facebook, which is seeking to become a more trusted source for true journalism in an era of rampant fake news.

Brown wrote on Facebook: “This is a different role for me, but one where I will be tapping my newsroom experience to help news organizations and journalists work more closely and more effectively with Facebook. I will be working directly with our partners to help them understand how Facebook can expand the reach of their journalism, and contribute value to their businesses. That also means making sure there is ongoing feedback from publishers as Facebook develops new products and tools for news organizations.”

In her post, Brown cited the importance of integrity in the modern news business. “Right now we are watching a massive transformation take place in the news business—both in the way people consume news and in the way reporters disseminate news. Facebook is a major part of this transformation. This change comes with enormous challenges for journalists but also with great opportunities. Being given the chance to work on these complex issues with an industry full of people I care so much about is thrilling for me.”

Facebook told the New York Times that Brown’s role is a liaison with news organizations so that the social media monolith can “better meet their journalistic and business imperatives and lessen some of their suspicion” about Facebook.

Brown’s resume includes White House correspondent, substitute anchor on NBC Nightly News and anchor at CNN, where she hosted Campbell Brown at 8 p.m. before departing in 2010.