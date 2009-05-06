Face Transplant Recipient Connie Culp To Appear on 'Good Morning America'

Diane Sawyer sits down with face transplant recipient Connie Culp on Friday's Good Morning America. The Ohio woman will talk with Sawyer about the horrific crime that disfigured her.

Culp's husband shot her in the face in 2004. (He is serving a seven-year prison sentence.) The bullet shattered her nose, cheeks, mouth and one of her eye sockets. She needed a tracheotomy to breath and dozens of operations to remove shotgun pellets and bone fragments from her face.

Culp will also address her decision to undergo what was the first face transplant performed in the United States.

Her identity was revealed Tuesday during a press conference with the team of Cleveland Clinic doctors who performed the 22 hour surgery five months ago.

The first face transplant was performed in France in 2005 on Isabelle Dinoire, who was the victim of a dog attack. The third face transplant was performed last month at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.