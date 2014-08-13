'Face the Nation' Names Senior Producer

Jill Jackson has joined CBS News' Face the Nation as senior producer.

Jackson has been with CBS This Morning since last fall. Before that, she was Capitol Hill producer for the CBS News Washington bureau since 2007.

Jackson was senior producer for the 2010 mid-term elections and will bring that experience to coverage of the upcoming mid-term election.

“Jill is a rising star in the bureau and we couldn’t be happier to have her,” said Face the Nation host and chief Washington correspondent Bob Schieffer. “There’s no better way to learn Washington than to spend your days chasing down the newsmakers on Capitol Hill and Jill’s years there will serve her well as she takes on her new responsibilities. She knows the players and she knows news. You can’t ask for more than that and we’re lucky to have her on the team.”