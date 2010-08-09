'Fabulous Beekman Boys' Renewed at Planet Green

Planet Green's The Fabulous Beekman Boys, wrapping its first season

on Wednesday, will return for 10 more episodes the first half of next year, the

network said.

The show, about New York City couple Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell's

efforts to become "gentleman farmers"

in Sharon Springs, N.Y., debuted on June 16 on the Discovery-owned network.

Laura Michalchyshyn, the network's president and general manager, described

the show as "a cornerstone franchise" in announcing its renewal.

