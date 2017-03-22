‘F Word With Gordon Ramsay’ Debuts on Fox May 31

Fox has revealed its summer debut schedule, with Love Connection, hosted by Andy Cohen, and Beat Shazam, hosted by Jamie Foxx, debuting May 25. The latter series pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time.

On Wednesday, May 31, live series The F Word With Gordon Ramsay debuts following the season eight premiere of MasterChef. Based on his hit U.K. series, The F Word combines standout cooking with Ramsay’s energy and humor. Teams of foodie families and friends battle it out live in a high-stakes cook-off.

On Sunday, June 11, WWE superstar John Cena brings 17 new competitors to American Grit. Cena and a group of military heroes will live alongside these people and lead them through a series of team and individual challenges.



So You Think You Can Dance, hosted by Cat Deeley and featuring the return of Mary Murphy as judge, alongside Nigel Lythgoe, enters its 14th season on Monday, June 12.

Then it’s Superhuman at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT that night. Hosted by actor Kal Penn, and featuring panelists Mike Tyson, Christina Milian and Dr. Rahul Jandial, this series of one-hour episodes tests the abilities of ordinary people to use their extraordinary skills to win a $50,000 grand prize.

Also on the Fox schedule, the 2017 Miss USA competition is set to air live on Sunday, May 14. The event will conclude with Miss USA 2016 Deshauna Barber crowning her successor.