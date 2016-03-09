Eyeview Partners With TiVo Research and clypd

Eyeview is expanding its digital video advertising business into TV by forming partnerships with TiVo Research and clypd.

A nine-year-old firm, Eyeview uses first party data from clients including Pepsi, Nexium, Hallmark, Aleve, Ace Hardware, Walmart, BMW, Ford, Jaguar/Land Rover, GM, Toyota and Hyundai to create ads tailored to specific video viewers.

“In 2016, marketers are excited to become more effective at TV advertising,” said Oren Harnevo, CEO & cofounder of Eyeview. “With the TiVo Research and clypd partnerships, Eyeview’s programmatic offering paves the way for the next iteration of TV advertising – where campaigns move the needle for brands' bottom lines through precise targeting and measurement."

Working in digital video, Eyeview uses big data so that messages delivered to individual can be personallized, in some cases specifying individual products the viewer has purchased before, identifying the closest retail location and using other details to drive sales and return on investment for clients, which are in the auto, retail, travel and consumer products businesses.

“Instead of driving one message to the mass, we’ll drive one to one messages at scale and we’ll target it to individuals we know something about,” said Harnevo. “We’ll close the loop all the way to sales and we’ll tell our advertisers you’ve invested $200,000 and we’ve driven a million in sales from those $200,000.”

The company is moving into TV via connected TVs and by working with programmatic and addressable technology where available. While not as precise as digital, addressable will let Eyeview target households while programmatic campaigns can aim for individual DMA or zip codes and specify individual programs with high proportions of potential consumers.

Working with TiVo Research provides clients with viewing and purchase measurement data as well as targeting data for programmatic TV.

“More and more advertisers want TV targeting that goes beyond age and gender,” said Tara Maitra, TiVo’s senior VP, general manager content & media sales. “We are able to match the largest anonymous single-source TV data stream in the industry with purchase and online behavior at the household level in a privacy-protected manner —enabling more efficient media planning.”

Working with clypd gives Eyeview access to quality TV inventory that can be bought using programmatic technology.

"Facilitating the connection between clypd's TV media owners with Eyeview’s extensive list of high-caliber clients will help transform the future of TV advertising,” said Doug Hurd, cofounder and executive VP of business development at clypd. “We’re eager to help marketers find their target audience in TV by empowering media companies with automation and advanced data to define and deliver those viewers.”

(Photo via Pictures of Money's Flickr. Image taken on Sept. 17, 2015 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)