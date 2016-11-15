Extreme Reach, Mediaocean Mix Planning With Trafficking

Extreme Reach, a cloud technology platform for video ad trafficking and rights management, said it is working with Mediaocean, a media software provider, on a system that connects media planning with serving creative assets to their intended destination.

As media buys get more automated, advertising traffic systems need to keep up to ensure that ads arrive at stations and meet the technical specifications of agencies and broadcasters.

By integrating their systems, the companies say they can automate what had been labor intensive and smooth out operating friction between media and trafficking teams.

“Our partnership with Mediaocean marks an exciting step in our ongoing mission to streamline overly complex, manual processes that cause major headaches for brands and their agencies,” said John Roland, CEO of Extreme Reach. “In a win-win for all parties, errors are reduced, obstacles are removed, and team members are freed from many manual tasks that distance them from more strategic work.”

A majority of agencies, advertisers, broadcasters and publishers work with both Extreme Reach and Mediaocean's Spectra software. The integration of Extreme Reach into Spectra is scheduled to be finished early next year.

“Partnering with Extreme Reach will enable agencies to execute advertising campaigns with greater effectiveness. This is foundational for targeted, optimized TV advertising,” said Bill Wise, CEO of Mediaocean.

