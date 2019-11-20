Extreme Makeover: Home Edition premieres on HGTV Feb. 16. HGTV is doing ten new episodes. Jesse Tyler Ferguson hosts. The network shared a teaser video.

In each episode, a family gets the renovation help they need to change their lives. Working alongside Ferguson, neighbors, building experts and celebrity guests, the show’s designers—Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe—create customized homes that accommodate the needs of each family.

Guests on the show include Anthony Anderson, Derek Hough, Ty Pennington, LeAnn Rimes, OWN’s Laila Ali, Food Network’s Tyler Florence and HGTV stars David Bromstad, Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa and Jasmine Roth.

Ferguson stars in Modern Family.

“Today’s short teaser video is just a taste of what everyone can expect from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We reimagined television’s most iconic home renovation show. We cast Jesse as host, reviewed hundreds of deeply emotional family stories, added more special guests who have a passion to help others, and executed truly unbelievable, life-changing, whole-home renovations. With help from more than 10,000 volunteers—families, friends and neighbors—sharing more than 560,000 hours of their own time, we improved the lives of 10 special families and created another can’t miss television series on HGTV.”

Pennington hosted the original, which ran from 2003 to 2012 on ABC.

The new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson the executive producers. The company also produced the original series.