Extreme Fishing Series ‘Fish or Die’ Starts on Animal Planet April 21

Fishing series Fish or Die premieres on Animal Planet Sunday, April 21 at 10 p.m. The show looks at four friends who explore some of the most remote, and dangerous, destinations on the planet to fish where no one has before.

“From glacial streams in Greenland to raging rapids in Borneo, this team of adventurers travels the globe to chase rumors of giant fish in untouched waters. They are not survival experts, but these close friends are determined to work together and boldly follow their dreams to be the very first to fish some of the most uncharted waters left on Earth!” said Animal Planet.

Chris Owens, Brian Jill, Thad Robison and Jay Johnson star, and shoot most of the footage. Chris is “the king of chaos,” said Animal Planet. Brian is a boat captain with nerves of steel. Thad is a cautious family man. Jay is “the wild child of the group.”

In the pilot, rumors of giant golden dorado in an uncharted river in the Bolivian jungle lead the team on a grueling expedition to discover if this dream fish is a reality. With help from a native tribe, the guys push dugout canoes 60-miles upriver towards the foothills of the Andes, where they battle rain and poisonous insects all in their quest for these golden fish.

The season sees them venture to Zambia in search of tigerfish, Mongolia in search of Hucho taimen, and Greenland in pursuit of massive Arctic char.

Fish or Die is produced for Animal Planet by Warm Springs Productions and Watson Pond Productions. Marc Pierce, Chris Richardson, Nathan Charlan and Vince Cusomato are the executive producers for Warm Springs Productions. Brad Johnson is the executive producer for Watson Pond Productions.