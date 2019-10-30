Exponential Launches Division Specializing in Personalized Ads

Digital advertising company Exponential Interactive said it launched a new division called VDX.tv that creates personalized, video ad campaigns for connected TV and personal devices.

VDX.tv, which stands for Video-Driven Experiences, uses brands’ existing TV and digital spots and customizes data about the consumer segments the brand is trying to reach.

For example, a restaurant chain may want to drive consumers to visit its physical locations. To do that, VDX.tv would serve the ad primarily to households a mile or two from each restaurant location. The ads could contain the address of the closest location, special offers specific to that location, and/or a map of all locations near the consumer. This ensures the ad feels personal and hyperlocal, even if it is running the same video creative as the national broadcast TV spot, VDX.tv said.

“The best way for brands to connect with consumers is through their TV and video messaging,” said Dilip DaSilva, CEO and founder of Exponential.

“It takes significant effort to create great video ads that emotionally connect with consumers and as a result, brands typically only create a few ads that they broadcast to all consumers via TV,” DaSilva said. “Our VDX.tv solutions merge great video assets with experiences that can be customized for thousands of different consumer segments. These video-driven experiences complement TV advertising by amplifying their brand messaging to reach their most relevant consumers.”