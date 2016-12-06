Executive VP Clemens Departs FX for Anonymous Content

Nicole Clemens, executive VP of series development at FX Networks, is departing the cable outfit in favor of Anonymous Content, according to multiple reports. Clemens came on board at FX in 2012 after a long run as an agent at ICM Partners, where her clients included Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. Clemens was a partner and head of the motion picture department at ICM, where she spent 15 years.

She’s said to be focusing on talent management and production in the new role.

"As a partner at ICM, Nicole was an extraordinary representative, and she followed that career to become a highly regarded production executive at one of the most dynamic and innovative networks on TV," said the partners at Anonymous Content in a statement. "The breadth and depth of Nicole’s career make her uniquely suited to thrive at Anonymous Content, and we’re thrilled to welcome such tremendous talent to our team.”

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Anonymous Content was founded in 1999 by Steve Golin. It describes itself as “a production and management company where talent comes first.”

Clemens departs with FX on a creative hot streak. The network was nominated for 56 Emmys, and won 18 in September.

She joins a company with a hot hand too. Anonymous productions include USA’s Mr. Robot and Epix’s Berlin Station, along with lauded films The Revenant and Spotlight.

“Working with John Landgraf and the FX team has been an incredible professional experience, and I am proud to have been a part of such groundbreaking programming,” said Clemens in a statement. “By combining representation with hands-on producing, I’m excited to work with the team at Anonymous Content to continue to push boundaries in film and TV.”