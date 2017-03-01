Executive Shuffle Continues at Viacom’s TV Land

TV Land, one of the networks designated as non-core by new Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, has named Frank Tanki as general manager.

In Viacom’s recently revised structure, TV Land reports into Kevin Kay, president of Spike TV, a core Viacom network that will be undergoing a brand change to become the Paramount Network.

Since the restructuring, TV Land’s president of development and production Keith Cox was promoted to president of development and production for both Paramount and TV Land, while Sharon Levy, TV Land’s executive VP of original series, left the network.

Tanki most recently served as executive VP, brand marketing and creative for Spike.

As general manager of TV Land, Tanki will oversee strategy and day-to-day operations for the channel.

He will continue to report to Kay and work closely with Cox on the network’s content strategy and slate.