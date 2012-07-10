Exclusive: Viacom Drives New Dart With Comic-Con Stunt

Along with the numerous TV series and movies looking for

attention Comic-Con, Chrysler is test-driving the event to help launch its new

Dodge Dart and is counting on Viacom's networks to steer it towards its target

audience of millennials.

The Dart launch is a big deal for Chrysler, which is reentering

the compact market. The campaign is kicking off with a 90-second spot during

the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Comic-Con is another event that the automaker thinks

will help drive awareness of its new vehicle.

"Comic-Con has become a pop culture event," says Mark

Malmstead, Dodge media, social media and consumer relationship management lead.

"We want to target young influential millennials and Viacom owns all the key

networks, Spike, Comedy Central, MTV and VH1."

Malmstead says Viacom made a proposal to create a unique

platform that included everything from TV to digital to social media and

on-site activation.

"Dodge said they wanted us to create a large scale

promotion," says Samantha Newman, VP, integrated marketing, entertainment and music,

Viacom Media Networks. "We thought we could leverage of coverage of Comic-Con

and really create a stunt around their launch."

The stunt wraps around a "Live in It to Win It Challenge" in

which four costumed contestants will try to win a Dart by scoring points in

more than 30 challenges staged in and around the car. The challenges range from

trivia to more physical contests at Comic-Con from July 11 to July 14.

Each contestant can earn prize-points for receiving text

votes from fans. A Bingo game will be played via Twitter and completing skill

challenges inside and outside the vehicle.

"We've got a couple of competitions that hopefully are going

to help spread the word on Dart virally," Malmstead says.

Newman says Viacom will air more than 30 hours of live

streaming from the challenge at DodgeDartChallenge.com. The event will be emceed by Andrew Santino

from MTV's Punk'd. Also appearing

will be Josh Horowitz of MTV News, Daniel Kayser, host of Spike's All Access and Jim Shearer, host of VH1's

Top 20 Countdown.

Viacom cable networks MTV, MTV2, VH1, Comedy Central and

Spike will participate by airing coverage of the challenge as part of their

reporting from Comic-Con. They will also air interstitial video, tune in

announcements designed to drive viewers to the web site.

Each network will participate in way that reflects its

personality, Newman says.