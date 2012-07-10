Exclusive: Viacom Drives New Dart With Comic-Con Stunt
Along with the numerous TV series and movies looking for
attention Comic-Con, Chrysler is test-driving the event to help launch its new
Dodge Dart and is counting on Viacom's networks to steer it towards its target
audience of millennials.
The Dart launch is a big deal for Chrysler, which is reentering
the compact market. The campaign is kicking off with a 90-second spot during
the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Comic-Con is another event that the automaker thinks
will help drive awareness of its new vehicle.
"Comic-Con has become a pop culture event," says Mark
Malmstead, Dodge media, social media and consumer relationship management lead.
"We want to target young influential millennials and Viacom owns all the key
networks, Spike, Comedy Central, MTV and VH1."
Malmstead says Viacom made a proposal to create a unique
platform that included everything from TV to digital to social media and
on-site activation.
"Dodge said they wanted us to create a large scale
promotion," says Samantha Newman, VP, integrated marketing, entertainment and music,
Viacom Media Networks. "We thought we could leverage of coverage of Comic-Con
and really create a stunt around their launch."
The stunt wraps around a "Live in It to Win It Challenge" in
which four costumed contestants will try to win a Dart by scoring points in
more than 30 challenges staged in and around the car. The challenges range from
trivia to more physical contests at Comic-Con from July 11 to July 14.
Each contestant can earn prize-points for receiving text
votes from fans. A Bingo game will be played via Twitter and completing skill
challenges inside and outside the vehicle.
"We've got a couple of competitions that hopefully are going
to help spread the word on Dart virally," Malmstead says.
Newman says Viacom will air more than 30 hours of live
streaming from the challenge at DodgeDartChallenge.com. The event will be emceed by Andrew Santino
from MTV's Punk'd. Also appearing
will be Josh Horowitz of MTV News, Daniel Kayser, host of Spike's All Access and Jim Shearer, host of VH1's
Top 20 Countdown.
Viacom cable networks MTV, MTV2, VH1, Comedy Central and
Spike will participate by airing coverage of the challenge as part of their
reporting from Comic-Con. They will also air interstitial video, tune in
announcements designed to drive viewers to the web site.
Each network will participate in way that reflects its
personality, Newman says.
