Exclusive: Verizon Takes Role at TCM Film Festival

Verizon is ready for its close-up. The telco is sponsoring

the TCM Classic Film Festival this year. As a sponsor, Verizon will have a

presence at the event.

Festival pass holders will be able to check email and update

social media statuses and generally get a feel for Verizon's FiOS service at a

booth in the courtyard of the Egyptian Theater, where they can also win prizes

in classic movie trivia contests.

Verizon will also

have logos at the festival and on its website, on print ads for the festival

and on-screen when films are shown.

TCM has eight sponsors for the event – including Delta Air

Lines, Vanity Fair, Barco, Disney's D23 and Bonhams Auction House – but it

doesn't look at sponsorship as a money maker, according to Dennis Adamovich, senior VP of brand

activation and GM of festivals for TCM, TBS and TNT. In fact, he describes the

relationship as a strategic marketing partnership.

"We're never going

to be able to pay this festival down. We always knew this was going to be an

expense," Adamovich said. "Our revenue stream is through the cable

operators. We're subscription based, so everything we do links into our cable

operators' initiatives."

TCM promotes the festival on air. It also mentions its

sponsors on air, but only briefly. The network is commercial-free and needs to

maintain that posture. "We're clearly sensitive that we don't want to have

advertisers on our air," Adamovich said. "In all of the consumer feedback we

hear that's why they love Turner Classic movies, because we're uncut; we're

commercial-free. We try to keep that unique, rich experience for the fans."

This year's festival runs from April 12 to April 15 and is

headquartered at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey

will appear a gala opening night screening of a newly-restored

Cabaret.