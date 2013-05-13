Exclusive: USA Warms Up to Summertime Sponsors

As the weather warms up, USA Network has signed Merck's

Coppertone brand to sponsor a special website that will highlight the shows the

channel will air during the summer.

Summer is a busy time for USA,

which airs most of its top-rated original series during the season. This year

all of those shows will be backed by 3600degree digital content experiences,

each of which has its own sponsor.

For example, the second-screen and online materials for the

new series Graceland is

sponsored by automaker Kia. Covert

Affairs' digital enhancements are backed by a new sponsor, Jaguar. Toyota

is returning as the digital sponsor for Royal Pains and Lexus returns for another season of Suits' "Suits Recruits"

online content.

Sponsor deals for USA's

other shows are in the process of being signed and those advertisers haven't

yet been revealed. Most digital deals go to sponsors who make sizable TV

advertising commitments.

"We're launching a summer site that's all about getting

people excited about the season, not only from a lifestyle stand point, but

also for the USA

summer lineup," says Jessica Sutherland, VP, content development, at USA.

The summer site will have mini-games and shareable content.

It will be promoted with a special TV spot, featuring talent from the shows. "It's

a fun way to take the theme of summer, which applies directly to USA

and to [Coppertone] and get people excited for the warmer weather and the flood

of new episodes on the DVRs," says Sutherland. Coppertone will also be

urging USA

viewers to send their summer pictures to its Instagram site.

USA

has been an early adopter in creating webisodes, social TV applications and

second screen experiences around its shows and bringing in advertisers to

support them. This season USA

will be rolling out its synch platform, which times content to the episodes as

they air. "This is the most scripted content we've ever done," notes Sutherland.

The digital extensions are valuable to advertisers because

they bring a deeper brand engagement among viewers, according to Kirsten

Atkinson, media director for Team One, Lexus' ad agency. Lexus has been a

sponsor of Suits since its second

season. "We're excited about taking this

opportunity to the next level," she said.

The relationships grew out of potential product integration

opportunity. The Lexus LS is the official vehicle of the show's Pearson Hartman

law firm. Through the "Suits Recruits" online experience, users get to drive

the car, participate in online-only cases as an associate and interact with the

show.

"We do know we are tapping into a younger more affluent

audience, which is extremely important to Lexus," Atkinson says. "TV alone is

older and less affluent. What happens when we add these other devices is we're

able to tap into that next generation of luxury buyer. And that's extremely

important."

Lexus also wants to be seen as an innovative brand.

Experiences such as second screen and social television, "definitely get Lexus

from a media planning standpoint, closer to being a player in the media space."

Last year's program gave Lexus lifts in other brand

attributes, including purchase intent, she said.

The creators and writers from USA's

series cooperate with the production of the digital extensions of their shows.

"There are so many things they'd like to do but they're not

able to in the space of an episode. And that's where we come in. We're able to

tell those stories digitally that otherwise wouldn't be told," Sutherland says.

"It deepens the fans' interaction and level of engagement

with the show in general and I think anytime people feel more connected to the

show, they're more likely to stay fans and they're more likely to tell their

friends about it," says Aaron Korsh, executive producer of Suits.

The extra revenue that the digital extensions generate can

mean a bigger budget for the show. "Sometimes the show gets some benefit in

terms of a little bit of money to do an extra piece of casting or an extra

location. Hopefully that will increase over time," Korsh says.

The extension for Covert

Affairs focuses on the back story of the popular character Auggie

Anderson, played by Christopher Gorham, who himself has a substantial social

media footprint.

Anderson, who is blind, gets to ride in a new Jaguar in the

online stories -- as a passenger.