Exclusive: Twentieth's 'Raising Hope' Headed to Trio of Cable Nets

Twentieth Television has sold its sitcom, Raising Hope,

to a triad of cable networks: CMT, WGN America and FXX, several sources

confirmed.

Next up is the broadcast deal for the show, with bids due in

for the show next week. Raising Hope also currently airs on Hulu and

Hulu Plus, and its first two seasons are available on Netflix. Episodes are

available for purchase on Amazon.

Raising Hope will premiere in syndication in 2014,

along with Warner Bros.' Mike & Molly, CBS Television Distribution's

Hot in Cleveland and Debmar-Mercury's Anger Management. This

fall, Twentieth's Modern Family, Warner Bros.' The Middle and

Sony Pictures Television's Community will debut.

On CMT, the show is expected to be paired with Twentieth's Reba,

which started airing on the network last September. Raising Hope was

pitched to cable networks and TV stations as a show that played and performed

similarly to Reba, so the pairing makes sense.

Last season, the show aired at 8 p.m. on Fox, averaging a

2.1 most current rating among adults 18-49, ranking it 65th among all

entertainment series in primetime's key demographic.

Raising Hope is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television

in partnership with Amigos de Garcia Productions. Greg Garcia is the creator

and executive producer.

Distributor Twentieth, CMT and WGN America declined comment. FXX did not return calls by presstime.