Exclusive: Twentieth's 'Raising Hope' Headed to Trio of Cable Nets
Twentieth Television has sold its sitcom, Raising Hope,
to a triad of cable networks: CMT, WGN America and FXX, several sources
confirmed.
Next up is the broadcast deal for the show, with bids due in
for the show next week. Raising Hope also currently airs on Hulu and
Hulu Plus, and its first two seasons are available on Netflix. Episodes are
available for purchase on Amazon.
Raising Hope will premiere in syndication in 2014,
along with Warner Bros.' Mike & Molly, CBS Television Distribution's
Hot in Cleveland and Debmar-Mercury's Anger Management. This
fall, Twentieth's Modern Family, Warner Bros.' The Middle and
Sony Pictures Television's Community will debut.
On CMT, the show is expected to be paired with Twentieth's Reba,
which started airing on the network last September. Raising Hope was
pitched to cable networks and TV stations as a show that played and performed
similarly to Reba, so the pairing makes sense.
Last season, the show aired at 8 p.m. on Fox, averaging a
2.1 most current rating among adults 18-49, ranking it 65th among all
entertainment series in primetime's key demographic.
Raising Hope is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television
in partnership with Amigos de Garcia Productions. Greg Garcia is the creator
and executive producer.
Distributor Twentieth, CMT and WGN America declined comment. FXX did not return calls by presstime.
