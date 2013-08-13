Exclusive: Swindler to Oversee Broadcast Sales at NBCU Domestic Television Distribution

Ed Swindler, president of strategy and operations at NBC Broadcasting, will now oversee day-to-day broadcast syndication operations for NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, taking over many of the functions previously handled by Barry Wallach, who was president of NBCU DTD until he stepped down earlier this year.

The announcement was made internally last week by Ted Harbert, chairman of NBC Broadcasting, according to sources.

Reporting to Swindler is Sean O'Boyle, executive VP and general sales manager, who oversees program sales to TV stations. Bo Argentino, senior VP of advertising and media sales, and Rob Fitzpatrick, executive VP of business and legal affairs, will directly report to Swindler, who now oversees domestic broadcast sales as well as advertising, legal and business affairs.

Swindler will continue in his role at NBC Broadcasting, where he's charged with maximizing the profitability of NBC's broadcast assets, including the network, owned stations and affiliate relations.

Frances Manfredi, president of NBCUniversal cable and new media distribution, now also will oversee off-net syndication sales to broadcast and cable sales, and continue to oversee digital and subscription-video-on-demand sales as well as distribution of film and television to Canada. O'Boyle also will report in to Manfredi when it comes to off-net broadcast sales.

Valerie Schaer, executive VP of creative affairs, will oversee development, programming, marketing and public relations for the division. Linda Finnell, senior VP of programming and development, and Tracie Wilson, senior VP, programming and development, Stamford Media Center, both will report to Schaer. Donna Mills, senior vice president, marketing, communication and affiliate relations, and Alexis Rouse, VP, publicity, will report to both Schaer and Manfredi.