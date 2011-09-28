Exclusive: SPEED Orders Gas Station Game Show

SPEED has ordered a trio of new shows as part of its next

slate of lifestyle programming including the trivia show Pumped! hosted by comedian Greg Fitzsimmons.

Pumped!, which has

been picked up for 20 half-hour episodes, is an ambush-style quiz show set at

gas stations where customers will compete for a cash prize by answering

automotive and pop culture questions.

The series is set to premiere in November.

The channel has also ordered 13 episodes of Hard Parts: South Bronx, a docu-series

that follows a business owner and his team as they search for rare auto parts. Another

game show, the hour-long Whipped,

gives contestants the chance to show off their driving skills on an extreme

obstacle course. Both series begin production in October for debuts in the

second quarter of 2012.

Along with the new series announcements, SPEED has also

picked up an additional 13 episodes of the first season of My Ride Rules. Wednesday night clip show Dumbest Stuff on Wheels has been renewed for a second season, as

has Car Warriors and Stuntbusters.

Long-running series Pass

Time and the weekend morning block of Stacey

David's Gearz, Truck U, Chop Cut Rebuild, Hot Rod TV, Car Crazy, Two Guys Garage and My Classic Car has all been given additional episode orders as

well.