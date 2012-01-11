Exclusive: Showtime Picks Marlins for Sophomore Season of 'The Franchise'

The Miami Marlins will be the subject of the second season of Showtime's Major League Baseball docu-series, The Franchise, according to multiple sources. In its rookie season last year, the show followed the 2011 season of the then-World Series champion San Francisco Giants.

The Marlins should make for an equally intriguing team, as they have added several big-name players in the off-season (such as pitcher Carlos Zambrano, known for being an unpredictable player off the field), but more so because they are managed by Ozzie Guillen, who is well known for his candid and bombastic nature.

The first year of the show, done in concert with MLB Productions, was well received by critics and aired eight episodes, averaging just over 650,000 viewers.