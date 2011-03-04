EXCLUSIVE: Season Five Sponsors Set For ‘NuestraBelleza Latina'
AT&T, Colgate, Disney, JCPenney, Maybelline,
Garnier and Subway will sponsor Univision's top rated reality show, Nuestra
Belleza Latina when its new season kicks off Sunday.
AT&T, JCPenney, Maybelline and Garnier also
sponsored the previous four seasons of Neustra Belleza Latina (Our
Latin Beauty). The other sponsors are returning for a second year.
The sponsors are integrated into the competition
program, with most offering online extensions and sweepstakes for fans of the
show.
"We
are excited to offer our marketing partners such a targeted and compelling
program through which to reach millions of Hispanic consumers," said David
Lawenda, president of advertising sales and marketing, at Univision. "Our
viewers love this show and we are offering more opportunities than ever for
brands to connect - from on-air, to online, to mobile, to social media,"
Some
of the marketing efforts around the show include:
• Text
voting for AT&T customers. AT&T also has a mobile sweepstakes offering
users a trip to the show's finale.
• The
winner of the challenge sponsored by Colgate Total toothpaste will win $10,000.
Colgate is also putting up a $40,000 prize for the winner at the end of the
season.
• Contestants
will visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, with highlights incorporated into the
show.
• This
season's winner will win $40,000 from JCPenney and will get a one-year contract
as a spokesperson for the retailer.
• Maybelline
and Garnier will sponsor the Consejos de Belleza-or beauty tips-section on www.NuestraBellezaLatina.com,
as well as online and mobile sweepstakes.
• Subway
will be hosting a Breakfast Workout Show challenge that will test the
contestants' physical fitness and nutrition IQs, with the winner earning
$10,000.
The
fourth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina
averaged 3 million viewers, with the finale drawing 4 million viewers.
The series, hosted by Giselle Blondet, airs
Sundays at 8 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.