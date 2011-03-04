EXCLUSIVE: Season Five Sponsors Set For ‘NuestraBelleza Latina'

AT&T, Colgate, Disney, JCPenney, Maybelline,

Garnier and Subway will sponsor Univision's top rated reality show, Nuestra

Belleza Latina when its new season kicks off Sunday.

AT&T, JCPenney, Maybelline and Garnier also

sponsored the previous four seasons of Neustra Belleza Latina (Our

Latin Beauty). The other sponsors are returning for a second year.

The sponsors are integrated into the competition

program, with most offering online extensions and sweepstakes for fans of the

show.

"We

are excited to offer our marketing partners such a targeted and compelling

program through which to reach millions of Hispanic consumers," said David

Lawenda, president of advertising sales and marketing, at Univision. "Our

viewers love this show and we are offering more opportunities than ever for

brands to connect - from on-air, to online, to mobile, to social media,"

Some

of the marketing efforts around the show include:

• Text

voting for AT&T customers. AT&T also has a mobile sweepstakes offering

users a trip to the show's finale.

• The

winner of the challenge sponsored by Colgate Total toothpaste will win $10,000.

Colgate is also putting up a $40,000 prize for the winner at the end of the

season.

• Contestants

will visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, with highlights incorporated into the

show.

• This

season's winner will win $40,000 from JCPenney and will get a one-year contract

as a spokesperson for the retailer.

• Maybelline

and Garnier will sponsor the Consejos de Belleza-or beauty tips-section on www.NuestraBellezaLatina.com,

as well as online and mobile sweepstakes.

• Subway

will be hosting a Breakfast Workout Show challenge that will test the

contestants' physical fitness and nutrition IQs, with the winner earning

$10,000.

The

fourth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

averaged 3 million viewers, with the finale drawing 4 million viewers.

The series, hosted by Giselle Blondet, airs

Sundays at 8 p.m.