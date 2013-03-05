Exclusive: NBC Switches Top 'Today' Ad Salesman

As the Today show

settles into second place behind ABC's Good

Morning America, NBCUniversal has put a new executive in charge of selling

ads on the once-dominant franchise.

David Barrington, a VP at NBC News Group Sales, who had been

a top salesman for MSNBC, now has the unenviable task of pitching the Today show, along with NBC's other high-profile

news broadcasts, Meet the Press and NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams.

According to a network spokesman, Barrington is essentially

switching jobs with another NBC News Group ad sale VP, Tom Stevens, who will be

selling MSNBC, the cable news channel.

Today was the top

morning news show for 16 years, winning the ratings race every week. But so far

this season, Good Morning America is

leading Today in the adults 25-54,

the key demo for ad sales for most news programming. ABC says its lead over Today is the biggest in more than 21

years.

That long spell of dominance translated into success in ad

sales. In 2011, Today generated ad

sales of $485 million in ad revenue during the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. time slot,

according to reports. That is in comparison to $299 million for Good Morning America.

With Good Morning

America taking over the ratings lead, ABC will try to get some ad dollars to follow. NBC

will also face a challenge in maintaining its pricing, since the

highest rated shows in a category usually command a premium and ABC will be

aggressively looking to boost its rates.

Last

year, the Today show dumped Ann Curry

as cohost with Matt Lauer, replacing her with Savannah Guthrie. Executive

producer Jim Bell was also replaced.