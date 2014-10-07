Exclusive: Nat Geo Sets 'Mammoth Unearthed' Premiere, Expedition Marathon

National Geographic Channel's new two-hour special Mammoth Unearthed will premiere at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, preceded by an all-day marathon of expedition programming.

The Day of Expedition Marathon will kick off at noon with Conquering Niagara, to be followed by Secret Yellowstone, The Man Who Can Fly, Best Hike in the World, Deep Dive, The Last Great Climb, The Man Who Doesn't Breathe andDie Trying: K2: Death Mountain.

Mammoth Unearthed will then premiere, following paleontologist Trevor Valle and archeologist Tim King as they travel to Russia to study frozen mammoth specimens.

The marathon will continue at 10 p.m. with Die Trying: Crossing the Ice.