EXCLUSIVE: Nat Geo Explores Ways To Promote Expedition Week

National Geographic Channel is kicking off its third

Expedition Week, and is making sure people tune in with a variety of

promotional partnerships, consumer sweepstakes and affiliate campaigns.

Expedition Week starts Sunday, April 3 and will feature

13 world premiere programs that will take viewers on adventures featuring

tigers, cannibals and the abominable snowman.

Nat Geo has also created online experiences for viewers.

One allows users to search for artifacts, that if found, will be delivered to

their home. There are also web videos, photos, and four characters to follow on

Twitter.

The high-profile programming attracts advertisers and

promotional partners. Nationwide Insurance, AT&T and Expedia are the lead

sponsors of this year's Expedition. Nationwide is also the exclusive sponsor of

Expedition: Granted, a cross-platform content that will give a $10,000 grant to

one of two National Geographic Young Explorers. Users who vote online are

registered to win a trip to the Galapagos Islands in a sweepstakes.

National Geographic is promoting the series with national

and local TV, radio in key markets including New York, Los Angeles and

Washington, D.C. Promos will appear everywhere from movie theaters to

interactive program guides and websites including Facebook.com, MSNBC.com and

TVGuide.com.

News Corp., one of the channels owners, will provide

spots on Fox, FX and Speed, plus a half page ad in the Wall Street Journal.

The National Geographic Society is supporting Expedition

Week with a cover on National Geographic Magazine, which will also public a

full programming schedule. (A 45-foot-long pliosaur will stand in the Nat Geo

Society courtyard with signage promoting Expedition Week.)

Through a promotional partnership, Expedition Week will

be promoted in 142 Eddie Bauer stores. The National Geographic Young

Explorers will wear Eddie Bauer's First Ascent expedition gear and the gear

will also be offered as prizes to viewers who enter the sweepstakes.

Through an affiliate marketing program, teachers will be

able to access educations resources for students following the programming. The

teachers can participate in a sweepstakes and win $100 to shop online at the

National Geographic store.