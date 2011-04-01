EXCLUSIVE: Nat Geo Explores Ways To Promote Expedition Week
National Geographic Channel is kicking off its third
Expedition Week, and is making sure people tune in with a variety of
promotional partnerships, consumer sweepstakes and affiliate campaigns.
Expedition Week starts Sunday, April 3 and will feature
13 world premiere programs that will take viewers on adventures featuring
tigers, cannibals and the abominable snowman.
Nat Geo has also created online experiences for viewers.
One allows users to search for artifacts, that if found, will be delivered to
their home. There are also web videos, photos, and four characters to follow on
Twitter.
The high-profile programming attracts advertisers and
promotional partners. Nationwide Insurance, AT&T and Expedia are the lead
sponsors of this year's Expedition. Nationwide is also the exclusive sponsor of
Expedition: Granted, a cross-platform content that will give a $10,000 grant to
one of two National Geographic Young Explorers. Users who vote online are
registered to win a trip to the Galapagos Islands in a sweepstakes.
National Geographic is promoting the series with national
and local TV, radio in key markets including New York, Los Angeles and
Washington, D.C. Promos will appear everywhere from movie theaters to
interactive program guides and websites including Facebook.com, MSNBC.com and
TVGuide.com.
News Corp., one of the channels owners, will provide
spots on Fox, FX and Speed, plus a half page ad in the Wall Street Journal.
The National Geographic Society is supporting Expedition
Week with a cover on National Geographic Magazine, which will also public a
full programming schedule. (A 45-foot-long pliosaur will stand in the Nat Geo
Society courtyard with signage promoting Expedition Week.)
Through a promotional partnership, Expedition Week will
be promoted in 142 Eddie Bauer stores. The National Geographic Young
Explorers will wear Eddie Bauer's First Ascent expedition gear and the gear
will also be offered as prizes to viewers who enter the sweepstakes.
Through an affiliate marketing program, teachers will be
able to access educations resources for students following the programming. The
teachers can participate in a sweepstakes and win $100 to shop online at the
National Geographic store.
