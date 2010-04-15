Exclusive: MyNetworkTV Adds ‘Burn Notice,' ‘Without a Trace,' ‘Monk' To Fall schedule

News Corp.-owned MyNetworkTV has solidified its fall

primetime line-up and cable hits Burn Notice and Monk each play a

prominent role on the schedule.

As reported, off-USA Burn Notice, sold by MyNet's

sister company Twentieth Television, will make its broadcast premiere on MyNet

this fall, double-running on Wednesday nights.

Another off-USA hit, NBC Universal's Monk, will get a

double-run on Friday nights, replacing WWE's Friday Night Smackdown.

MyNet opted out of its contract for the long-running wrestling show, according

to sources, because $30 million was more money than the programming service

wanted to afford considering the show's performance. Year to year, MyNetworkTV

is up 46% among total viewers based on its Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night

performances alone.

MyNetworkTV is replacing its Thursday night movie, the

network's weakest night, with Warner Bros.' Without a Trace. That show

just came off of TNT after that cable network had to take a $104 million

write-down on its $1.4 million per episode deal for the show. What MyNet paid

to acquire Without a Trace was unavailable at press time, but MyNet has

successfully kept its costs low while acquiring previously-branded product for

its primetime slots.

On Monday nights, MyNet will stick with back-to-back runs of

NBC Universal's Law & Order: Criminal Intent. The network is keeping

its Tuesday-night game-show block intact as well, with Are You Smarter Than

a 5th Grader?, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, continuing to air.

Twentieth's Don't Forget the Lyrics!, hosted by Mark McGrath, joins the

network this fall.

"Based on the success of Law & Order: Criminal Intent

and Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? on the MyNetworkTV

schedule, we are thrilled to build upon this momentum come this fall," said

Paul Franklin, MyNet's executive vice president, in a statement. "With the

addition of Don't Forget the Lyrics!, Burn Notice, Monk

and Without a Trace, our viewers, stations, and advertisers can look

forward to even more major franchise programs and proven hits five nights a

week."

Season-to-date, MyNet has seen across the board

ratings increases over year-ago season-to-date, including a 22% increase in

total viewers and a 13% boost among adults 18-49 and 25-54.