Exclusive: MyNetworkTV Adds ‘Burn Notice,' ‘Without a Trace,' ‘Monk' To Fall schedule
News Corp.-owned MyNetworkTV has solidified its fall
primetime line-up and cable hits Burn Notice and Monk each play a
prominent role on the schedule.
As reported, off-USA Burn Notice, sold by MyNet's
sister company Twentieth Television, will make its broadcast premiere on MyNet
this fall, double-running on Wednesday nights.
Another off-USA hit, NBC Universal's Monk, will get a
double-run on Friday nights, replacing WWE's Friday Night Smackdown.
MyNet opted out of its contract for the long-running wrestling show, according
to sources, because $30 million was more money than the programming service
wanted to afford considering the show's performance. Year to year, MyNetworkTV
is up 46% among total viewers based on its Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night
performances alone.
MyNetworkTV is replacing its Thursday night movie, the
network's weakest night, with Warner Bros.' Without a Trace. That show
just came off of TNT after that cable network had to take a $104 million
write-down on its $1.4 million per episode deal for the show. What MyNet paid
to acquire Without a Trace was unavailable at press time, but MyNet has
successfully kept its costs low while acquiring previously-branded product for
its primetime slots.
On Monday nights, MyNet will stick with back-to-back runs of
NBC Universal's Law & Order: Criminal Intent. The network is keeping
its Tuesday-night game-show block intact as well, with Are You Smarter Than
a 5th Grader?, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, continuing to air.
Twentieth's Don't Forget the Lyrics!, hosted by Mark McGrath, joins the
network this fall.
"Based on the success of Law & Order: Criminal Intent
and Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? on the MyNetworkTV
schedule, we are thrilled to build upon this momentum come this fall," said
Paul Franklin, MyNet's executive vice president, in a statement. "With the
addition of Don't Forget the Lyrics!, Burn Notice, Monk
and Without a Trace, our viewers, stations, and advertisers can look
forward to even more major franchise programs and proven hits five nights a
week."
Season-to-date, MyNet has seen across the board
ratings increases over year-ago season-to-date, including a 22% increase in
total viewers and a 13% boost among adults 18-49 and 25-54.
