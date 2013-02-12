Exclusive: Meredith, Cozi TV Partner on Music Reality Show
Meredith and Cozi TV, the new entertainment multicast
network developed by the NBC Owned Television Stations, are partnering on an
original series called Next Great Family
Band. The 30-minute show, produced by Meredith Video Studios, premieres on
Cozi Feb. 17.
Next Great Family Band
features 15 family acts that hope "to follow in the footsteps of iconic
family bands like The Jackson 5, The Jonas Brothers, Hanson and The
Osmonds," said Meredith in a statement.
"It is the family dynamic that makes Next Great Family Band very
unique," said Seth Feldman, creator and producer and vice president of
branded entertainment for Meredith Video Studios. "In addition to seeing
these bands rock out on stage, fans will get to know band members during family
meals, homework sessions and carpool time."
Cozi TV premiered last month, airing vintage TV shows and
films with "a warm and welcoming vibe," according to the digi-net. It
is available in nearly 38 million homes. Station partners include both the NBC
owned stations and some outside the group. Its first original, the reality show
Being Mandela, premiered Feb. 10.
"We are excited to add Next Great Family Band to the Cozi TV lineup," said Meredith
McGinn, VP of multi-station local programming for NBC Owned Television
Stations, who called it "the perfect show for the entire family to sit
down and watch together."
