Exclusive: Meredith, Cozi TV Partner on Music Reality Show

Meredith and Cozi TV, the new entertainment multicast

network developed by the NBC Owned Television Stations, are partnering on an

original series called Next Great Family

Band. The 30-minute show, produced by Meredith Video Studios, premieres on

Cozi Feb. 17.

Next Great Family Band

features 15 family acts that hope "to follow in the footsteps of iconic

family bands like The Jackson 5, The Jonas Brothers, Hanson and The

Osmonds," said Meredith in a statement.

"It is the family dynamic that makes Next Great Family Band very

unique," said Seth Feldman, creator and producer and vice president of

branded entertainment for Meredith Video Studios. "In addition to seeing

these bands rock out on stage, fans will get to know band members during family

meals, homework sessions and carpool time."

Cozi TV premiered last month, airing vintage TV shows and

films with "a warm and welcoming vibe," according to the digi-net. It

is available in nearly 38 million homes. Station partners include both the NBC

owned stations and some outside the group. Its first original, the reality show

Being Mandela, premiered Feb. 10.

"We are excited to add Next Great Family Band to the Cozi TV lineup," said Meredith

McGinn, VP of multi-station local programming for NBC Owned Television

Stations, who called it "the perfect show for the entire family to sit

down and watch together."