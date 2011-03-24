EXCLUSIVE: Marketing, Media Execs Join Women at NBCU Board
Women at NBCU said that it added seven more high-ranking
female executives to its advisory board, which looks at marketing to women and
consumer trends.
The new members are Wendy Clark of Coca-Cola, Deborah
Marquardt of L'Oreal, Andra Ehrenkranz of Macy's, Linda Sawyer of Deutsch,
Esther Dyson of EDventure, Ellen Levine of Hearst and Katherine Oliver of the
New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. Also joining the group
is Mika Brzezinski, host of MSNBC's Morning
Joe.
The board is chaired by Lauren Zalaznick, chairman of NBC
Universal Entertainment and Digital Networks & Integrated Media, who is in
charge of Women at NBCU.
"The Women at NBCU Advisory Board is an
incredible resource for insights around a wealth of subjects that are highly
relevant to our marketing partners," Zalaznick said. "You can't underestimate
the value of unique perspectives that outside experts bring to the table."
Started in 2009, the advisory board has discussed topics
including marketing to women in the recession, tapping social media to reach
women, cause marketing, word of mouth behavior and shopper marketing.
Other members of the board include Lisa Caputo of Citigroup,
Monica Gadsby of Starcom MediaVest, Peggy Green of Zenith Media, Nancy Smith of
American Express, Donna Orender of the WNBA, Donna Speciale of MediaVest USA
and Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook.
