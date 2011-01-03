Exclusive: 'Judge Karen's Court' To Remain Resurrected

Litton's Judge Karen's Court, which the distributor brought back to syndication after Sony cancelled the show in 2009, has been renewed for fall 2011.

Tribune's WPIX New York has picked the show up for another year, as have station groups Capital, Fusion, LIN, Nexstar, Roberts, Sinclair and Weigel. Nearly 60 stations have signed up for season two of Judge Karen. In addition, Weigel's WCIU Chicago is upgrading the show to 9 a.m., starting immediately.

Judge Karen originally premiered in fall 2008 and was produced and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The show went off the air after that season when Sony decided to exit the court business and pursue other business, such as its co-productions with Harpo: Dr. Oz and Nate Berkus.

Litton brought the show back last fall at the behest of Sinclair Broadcast Group, in many cases selling the show into slots previously occupied by the now-cancelled Street Court. Thus far, it's averaging a 0.6 live plus same day household average for the season, according to Nielsen, putting it far behind the rest of syndication's court shows. However, it's the number-one freshman first-run show in top markets New York and Chicago, according to Litton.

Judge Karen's Court is hosted by Judge Karen Mills-Francis and executive produced by Rich Goldman.