Exclusive: James Glover Named Co-Executive Producer of 'Hot Bench'

James Glover has been named co-executive producer of CBS Television Distribution’s HotBench, said executive producer David Theodosopoulos on Thursday.

“James has been an integral part of the success of Hot Bench. His roles -- both in production and collaborating with the staff -- have been invaluable,” said Theodosopoulos in a statement.

Glover joined the series in 2016 as supervising producer. Previously, he was co-executive producer of Trifecta’s Judge Faith from 2014-16. Prior to that, he was supervising producer of Twentieth’s Judge Alex from 2011-13, and a producer there from 2006-11. He also has worked as a producer on CBS’ The Talk, Warner Bros.’ Anderson and Fox game show The Moment of Truth. He also has production credits on CTD’s Dr. Phil and Warner Bros.’ The Tyra Banks Show.

He started his career in television as a research production assistant on Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Twentieth’s Power of Attorney, which featured such legal stars as Johnnie Cochran, Marcia Clark, Christopher Darden, Jeffrey Steinberg and Gloria Allred.

Hot Bench is created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, host of CTD’s Judge Judy, and premiered in September 2014. It’s currently the third-highest ranked program in daytime among households, behind only Judge Judy and Dr. Phil.

Amy Freisleben and Belinda Jackson join Glover as co-executive producers. Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker and Michael Corriero star. Hot Bench is produced by Big Ticket Pictures and Sheindlin’s Queen Bee Productions.