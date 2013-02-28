Exclusive: iTVX Adds Social With General Sentiment

ITVX, a research company that measures the marketing effectiveness

and value of branded entertainment, is adding social media to its analysis

through a partnership with General Sentiment.

Product placement, integrations and other forms of branded

entertainment are becoming bigger parts of media campaigns, creating a demand

for finding better ways to predict which executions will resonate with

consumers before they run and evaluate their effectiveness post-air.

"Our clients want accurate information that is easy to

implement and will help them precisely measure their total media initiatives

across TV, movie and digital screens," said Frank Zazza, CEO of iTVX. "We chose

to partner with General Sentiment because it offers a streamlined social

intelligence solution that offers the depth necessary to realistically

interpret online conversations."

Zazza and Pete Moran, CEO of General Sentiment, described

the partnership over dinner at the New York Athletic Club. The two executives were introduced by a

mutual friend in the research business, Bill Harvey, CEO of TRA.

Working with General Sentiment, social media insights will

flow onto the iTVX dashboard along with audience data, commercial exposure

scores and branded entertainment scores, providing clients with what Zazza

calls a forensic view of their branded entertainment's performance.

"Monitoring conversations is just one part of the equation,"

said Moran. "Gleaning social insights

create more informed marketing strategies in today's market. Old ways of

analysis are no longer adequate as clients search for a more complete picture

of their brand presence. This branded entertainment partnership with iTVX

allows for deeper engagement interpretation for our clients."

General Sentiment will work exclusively with iTVX in the

branded entertainment space.

Last year iTVX teamed up with media measurement company

Rentrak to create second-by-second ratings for branded entertainment.

Rentrak

had been working with Bluefin Labs on social media research projects, but

Bluefin has been acquired by Twitter.