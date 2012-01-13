Exclusive: HBO Greenlights Jim Lampley-Hosted Boxing Series

HBO is greenlighting a new boxing talk show, Jim Lampley's Scorecard. The series, planned to be quarterly, is being eyed for an April debut.

The 30-minute show is from Lampley's Atticus Productions and Peter Berg's Film 44. That duo is behind the new On Freddie Roach docu-series set to debut Jan. 20 on the same network.

"It is part of HBO's redoubled commitment to the sport, the first time we'll have a boxing report that crosses the boundary to other network's fights," Lampley tells B&C.

Lampley says the show will involve guests and could have fellow HBO boxing talent Max Kellerman and Manny Steward as well, but is unsure if Larry Merchant's contract allows him to join.

"I hope we can," Lampley says.