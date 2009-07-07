EXCLUSIVE: HBO to Develop ‘Middlesex’ as One-Hour Series

HBO has optioned Jeffrey Eugenides’ Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Middlesex and is developing a one-hour drama series based on the 2002 book.

Actor-producer Rita Wilson is executive producing, along with the project’s writer Donald Margulies.

The working logline for the potential drama series being used internally at HBO is that it "follows the life of Calliope Stephanides and the epic family history that may hold the answer to her complicated sexual identity."

Margulies, known best as a playwright, won a Pulitzer Prize in 2000 for his play Dinner With Friends, which was made into an HBO telefilm.

If the Middlesex drama series follows the book’s setting, it would take place largely in Detroit, where the main character grows up. HBO’s recent comedy series entry, Hung, is also set in the Detroit area.

HBO declined to comment.