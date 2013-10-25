Exclusive: Hackner Named EVP Of Daytime And Syndicated Programming at ABC Entertainment Group

Lisa Hackner has been named executive VP of daytime and syndicated programming at ABC Entertainment Group, overseeing first-run development and production. Hackner will report to Paul Lee, president of ABC Entertainment Group.

Vicki Dummer remains executive VP, ABC Entertainment Group, overseeing all of the network’s scripted programming, including General Hospital.

Hackner previously was executive VP of creative affairs at Telepictures, Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm. There, she reported to Hilary Estey McLoughin, who this week landed a new job as president of creative affairs at CBS Television Distribution. Hackner departed Telepictures in March 2012, after 22 years at the company.

While at Telepictures, Hackner worked on such shows as Anderson Live, Judge Mathis, and The Tyra Banks Show.