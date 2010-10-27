Exclusive: Fox Sells Out Super Bowl
Fox has crossed its goal line and sold the last of the commercials in
the Super Bowl, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
Usually there are a couple of spots remaining up until the weekend of the game, but this year sales have moved quickly.
There were only two spots left earlier this week, but an unidentified advertiser
agreed to pay the $3 million Fox was seeking plus buy time in pregame
programming.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.