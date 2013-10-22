Exclusive: Estey McLoughlin Named CTD's President of Creative Affairs

Hilary Estey McLoughlin is joining CBS Television Distribution as president of creative affairs, overseeing all of the division's first-run syndication programming and developing new series across all platforms, CTD confirmed Tuesday.

She will report to Armando Nunez, president and CEO of the CBS Global Distribution Group.

That oversight includes Dr. Phil, Rachael Ray, Judge Judy, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, omg! Insider, Inside Edition, The Test and Arsenio.

McLoughlin most recently had been president of Telepictures, Warner Bros.' first-run production arm, since August 2006. While there, she developed and produced such shows as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Extra, TMZ, TMZ Live, The People's Court, Judge Mathis, Let's Ask America, Tyra Banks, Anderson Live, and this year’s entry, Bethenny.

McLoughlin departed her post as Telepictures' president in July after Warner Bros. Television brought in Mike Darnell, formerly Fox's reality chief, to oversee unscripted, alternative and first-run programming. Earlier Tuesday, Fox tapped former Discovery Channel executive Simon Andreae to replace Darnell.

She left the company all together in September.

In total, McLoughlin was with Warner Bros. for 27 years. Prior to becoming president of Telepictures, she was executive VP and general manager since July 2002. Prior to that, she had been senior VP of programming and development since 1999.

In 1998 and 1999, McLoughlin served as executive producer of The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

McLoughlin started her career as a research analyst for Seltel Inc., and went on to join the Lorimar-Telepictures research department in 1986. She was named director of development for Telepictures in 1989, and promoted to VP of development in 1992.



McLoughlin graduated from Boston University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and film. She resides in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter.