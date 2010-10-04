EXCLUSIVE: 'Dan Patrick Show' Getting Syndication Deal

In an arrangement expected to be announced as soon as later on Monday, DirecTV's The Dan Patrick Show will be syndicated via a network of more than 25 regional sports networks.

Sources with knowledge of the deal say that beginning October 25, DirecTV's television simulcast of Patrick's popular radio show will be available on all Fox Sports Net regional sports networks, as well as DirecTV, Comcast and MSG RSNs.

The television version of Patrick's show currently airs on DirecTV's 101 Network, where it has been carried since August of 2009. The show featuring the NBC Sports and former ESPN talent airs live from 9 am to noon Eastern Monday through Friday.

The deal would potentially put Patrick's show in around 85 million homes, and marks the first time a DirecTV original show has been sold into national syndication.